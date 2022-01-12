Myron E. Heeter, 70, of Middleburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Charles D. “Bud” and Mary E. (Bartley) Heeter. He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School, and was married to the former Kathleen E. Radel who survives.
Myron had been a truck driver, most recently working for Advanced Concrete, Middleburg.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was gifted mechanically and with construction. He will be remembered as “Mr. Fixit”.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Joshua Heeter and his husband Brett Boyer; one grandchild, Devon Heeter; one great-grandchild, Athena Heeter; and one stepdaughter, Tammy Radel.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher, in infancy.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Burial will be in Wayside Bible Church Cemetery, Middleburg.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.