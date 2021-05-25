Myrtle E. Romig, 78, of Ulsh Gap Road, McClure, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Ohesson Manor in Lewistown.
She was born Dec. 17, 1942, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Leroy and Mary (Holly) Knepp. She was married to Milton B. Romig who survives.
Myrtle attended Chief Logan High School.
During her life she worked as a seamstress at Saylor’s Shirt Factory and Kirby Manufacturing, and later also at McDonalds.
Myrtle was a member of Baker’s UMC in McClure.
In her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, volunteering at the Bannerville Fire Company where she was an active member and also canning and cooking.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, Calvin and Angel Romig and David and Tina Romig; one daughter, Sue Ann Kline and her companion Shawn; five grandchildren, Amy, Emily, Ashlee, Matthew and Jessica; one great-granddaughter, Luna; and nine surviving siblings.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sarah Jane Romig in infancy; and two of her siblings.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at the Bannerville Fire Company.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.