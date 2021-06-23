MyShaun Andrew Stauffer, 12, of Liverpool, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, due to complications from an allergic reaction.
He was born Sept. 5, 2008, in Harrisburg, a beloved son of Brian and Marie (Martin) Stauffer.
Apart from this past school year when he was lovingly taught by his mother, he attended Maranatha Christian School in Watsontown.
He was very active at Susquehanna Mennonite Church in Port Trevorton where he took every opportunity to serve others, even in his young life. “A friend loveth at all times.” Prov. 17:17.
In addition to his parents, MyShaun is survived and dearly loved by his brother, Michael; sister, Rosita; maternal grandparents, Harvey and Gladys Martin; paternal grandmother, Alice Stauffer; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Stauffer; aunt, Charlene Auker; uncle, Luke Auker; and cousins, Ricky Brubaker and Joshua Martin.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the acts of love, support, and prayers during this time of need. They also thank the team of physicians and nurses at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital for the wonderful care MyShaun received from them.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the Crossroads Mennonite Church, Richfield, followed by the funeral services at 10 a.m., with Pastor Sylvan Martin, Bishop Conrad Brubaker, and Pastor Randall Stauffer officiating.
Interment will follow in Susquehanna Mennonite Church Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in MyShaun’s memory may be made to the Susquehanna Mennonite Church, 1852 Peffer Valley Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.