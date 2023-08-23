The Danville community embracing the installation of a NaloxBox is as refreshing as the growing installation of the boxes in the region and across the nation.
Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid drug overdose.
It saves lives.
It’s nearsighted at best to resist the growing effort to install more of the boxes countrywide. Unfortunately, the effort has seen some detractors in the region.
“We have seen some pushback elsewhere, but I was very impressed here in Danville with the unanimous decision to install the box,” said Andrea Bloskey, recovery engagement project coordinator with the United Way. “People might not think this is a problem here, but it is. In Pennsylvania, opioid overdose is the number one cause of accidental deaths.”
Addiction, especially addiction to opioids, will not be cured overnight, in the next month or next decade.
People gripped by addiction are going to continue to acquire and abuse opioids. Some of them are going to overdose.
Someone who dies of an opioid overdose will never have the chance to get the right kind of help to overcome addiction.
The NaloxBox effort realizes this and provides the single greatest weapon in the fight to keep the fatal overdose statistic from growing.
Danville Borough Police Chief Jonathan Swank said he received very positive feedback about the box and said, “I think it’ll be great.”
Swank was among the people who determined the best location to place the box, Canal Park.
“We decided on Canal Park because it is a centralized, well-lit area,” he said. “In this spot, the box is very available to the public.”
That’s one of the important factors. It needs to be available.
The treatment in the NaloxBox will be available 24/7, no questions asked. Another important aspect is the anonymity the box provides.
The United Way’s United in Recovery efforts include monthly Narcan — the brand name of naloxone — distributions. But the stigma surrounding opioid addiction can be so strong that even people who want to get help will not seek it out.
There are currently four more of these boxes in the region — three in Bloomsburg and one in Sunbury — all maintained and stocked by United Way.
The organization hopes to add Milton, Mount Carmel and Shamokin to that list.
Communities need to embrace NaloxBoxes as a necessary and lifesaving effort.