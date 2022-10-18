...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill
uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected in
the outlying, rural areas and sheltered valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
&&
Name incorrect
Name incorrect
Hunter Kobel scored two goals and assisted on two others in a 13-0 win by the Selinsgrove boys soccer team over Shamokin on Monday. His name was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.