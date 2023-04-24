...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin,
Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster Counties.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill
uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
Names incorrect
Names incorrect
Audrey Weller and Abigail Troxell were accepted into the prestigious Joffrey Ballet summer program but opted not to attend. The list of dancers selected who are not attending was incorrect in Sunday’s edition.