Nancy Anne (Smith) Bogar, 93, of McClure, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at William Penn Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 21, 1930, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late G. Foster and Helen (Wray) Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Bogar, whom she married June 19, 1949; a son, T. Bret Bogar; sisters, Shirley Lepley, Phyllis Thompson, and a daughter-in-law, Audrey Bogar.
She is survived by children, Bradley Bogar and wife Loming, of Washington, Rebecca Gordon, of Lewistown, Robert F. Bogar II, of McClure; grandchildren, Dr. Joshiah Gordon and companion Jamie, of Colorado, Ray Au and wife Betty, of Washington, Blanche Bogar, of Lewistown, Annie Bogar, of New Jersey, and Shannon Bogar and companion Brian; great-grandchildren, Ali Sultan, Sajjad Gordon, Hyder Gordon, Fiona Au, Mckenzie Mcknight, and Carly Mcknight. Also, many special nieces and nephews, and her beloved calico cat, Susie Q.
She was a member of Yeagertown United Methodist Church.
Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Yeagertown High School.
Earlier in life, she worked in the education department of the Selinsgrove Center, at Bogar Building Supply and retired as a clerk from Prudential Insurance in Linwood, New Jersey.
She did craft work and made more than 100 baby quilts, pillows, etc. She loved animals, especially cats and had a collection of over 1,500 cat figurines. Nancy volunteered at the Lewistown Hospital Cancer Center and did home delivered meals. Later in life, she was a part of the Foster Grandparent Program where she loved helping in the baby room.
Nancy will be missed by all who knew her. She dedicated her life to her family. Her free time was spent with her granddaughters, looking for yard sales and traveling. Her most recent adventure was three weeks ago when she saw Willie Nelson.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Hoenstine Funeral Home, 75 Logan St., Lewistown, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Randy Traxler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to: Rescue Our Furry Friends, P.O. Box 6, Lewistown.
The family would like to give special thanks to staff at William Penn and Erica Varnes who helped Nancy the last month of her life.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com