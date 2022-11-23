Nancy A. DeVett, 82, Montour Falls

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, visiting in their homes or taking occasional trips, especially to the beach. She had a great love for the arts and nothing gave her more pleasure than sharing these experiences with her family. Education was a priority to Nancy and she supported her family’s educational endeavors. In her 60s, Nancy participated in a scholar’s program which provided her the opportunity to study abroad at the University of Cambridge in the UK. Nancy, like her mother and sister, had a great fondness for nature and could often be heard gasping at the flowers and trees.
Nancy was a loving and caring wife and mother. Although losing her Robert 28 years ago his place in her heart was constant. She is survived by her three children and their spouse; Randy (Brian) DeVett-McKeon, Renee (Massin) DeVett, and Robert (Vicki) DeVett. She leaves her 5 grandchildren; Elyssa (Michael) Saltzman, Niicholas DeVett, Neelie DeVett-Maatouq, Izabella DeVett, and Will DeVett. She also will be missed by her great-granddaughter Lilyann Saltzman
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Carl and Esther Mundis, and her sister Joan Bonelli.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, Market Street, New Berlin, Pa.