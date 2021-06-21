Nancy Arlene Snyder, a resident of Hudson, Florida, raised in Middleburg, Pa., and formerly of Owigsburg, Pa., passed away due to cancer, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was a loving wife to husband, John; and mother to her children, Pamela, Susan, and Tim and wife Amy. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Clair and Erma Troutman. She is also survived by her stepfather, Nevin Hackenburg; sisters, Darla, Judy, and Carole; and brother, Clair “Butch.” One of her great joys in life was playing golf with her friends at Hidden Valley, Mount Valley and Schuylkill Country Club and the many memories created along the way. Nancy will truly be missed by family and friends. We love you “Nan.”
