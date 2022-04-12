Nancy B. Walter, 91, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Monday, April 11, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Danville, a daughter of the late Martha Esther Parker Bartley. On June 29, 1968, she married Thomas L. Walter, who preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2020.
She was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1948.
Nancy was retired from Yorktowne, Mifflinburg.
Nancy enjoyed collecting Fiestaware, attending picnics with her husband, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her mother-in-law, Esther (Wagner) Walter of Mifflinburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey L. and Colleen M. Walter of Milton; two grandchildren, Ryan L. Walter and wife Maeg T. Keane of Salem, Mass., Kyle L. and wife Maile Walter of Anacoco, La.; two great-granddaughters, Kai Louise Walter and Koa Jade Walter, both of Anacoco, La.; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry L. and Irene Walter of Mount Pleasant Mills. She is also survived by a sister, Florence P. Gotshall of Danville.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be sent to the Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center in Danville, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
To share in Nancy’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.