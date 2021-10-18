Nancy (Graeff) Buckles, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
She was born June 21, 1940, to the late Clifford and Carrie (Wolever) Graeff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Buckles; son, Richard Buckles; daughter, Kimberly Buckles; and grandson, Christopher Buckles.
She is survived by daughter Karen Ray; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Paul Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Christina Buckles. Grandchildren, Andrew Ray and Amber Henretty, Katie Ray and Jesse Bollinger, Stacy Boop and Tyler Henninger, Terri Boop, Michael and Hollie Enterline, Nikk and Destini Buckles, Lizz and Kody Hummel, Racheal Buckles, and Kimberlee Buckles. Great-grandchildren, Jax and Silas Henretty, Gabriel Boop, Gracie and Wrenny Buckles; and sister, Helen Graeff and Neun Wong.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.