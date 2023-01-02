Nancy C. Thomas, 83, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Nancy was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Howard W. and Laura (Prince) Lewis.
On Feb. 16, 1958, she married Robert Glenn Thomas Jr. who preceded her in death on June 6, 2009.
Nancy enjoyed doing various types of crafts.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy A. and Mark E. Jenkins of Winfield, Betty M. and Robert J. Walsh of Shamokin Dam, one son and daughter-in-law, Michael L. and Stephanie L. Thomas of Selinsgrove, eight grandchildren, Travis, Justin, Jeremy, Derek, Lindsey, Jared, Amanda and Jason and her 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 51 years, Nancy was preceded in death one son, Robert Glenn Thomas III and her many brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard C. Fangmann officiating.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury