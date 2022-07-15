God looked around his garden and found an empty space. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful for he only takes the best. Nancy Campbell Straub, 85, of rural Sunbury, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center after suffering a fall in her home.
She was born Nancy Lorraine Glace on Nov. 23, 1936, in Dalmatia, a daughter of the late Roy E. and Ada B. (Schrader) Glace. In 1952, she married Don L. Campbell who passed away Sept. 12, 1983. On July 28, 2009, she married Dale E. Straub who survives.
Nancy is survived by five sons, Don Campbell Jr. (Cheryl) of New Columbia, Jerry Campbell (Karen) of Sunbury, Rodney Campbell (Brenda) and Rusty Campbell (Tonna) of Herndon and Dennis Campbell (Mathlene) of Shamokin; six daughters, Linda Smith of Sunbury, Cindy Miller (Duane) of Trevorton, Tammy Lenig (Timothy) of Shamokin, Gay Campbell of Herndon, Jodi Campbell (Norman) of Mechanicsburg and Joy Renn of Sunbury. Also, 22 grandchildren, Don Jr., Robin, Clinton, Ashley, Nathan, Travis, Ryan, Braxton, Stacie, Erica, Bradley, Michael, Aaron, Whitney, Felicia, Jeremy, Chad, Dean, Brandon, TJ, Trina and Tyler; and 24 great-grandchildren with four more soon to be born. Also surviving are brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Rita Glace; brother, Robert Glace; sister-in-law, Doris Glace; best friends, Betty and Olan Smith; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Nancy was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Rodney Renn, Joe Dillon and Craig Smith; brother, Richard Glace; and sister, Betty Straub.
Nancy was an exceptional wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, friend and Gram. She was loyal, dedicated, selfless and poured her entire heart into every aspect of her life, especially her family. She treated her family to the best Thanksgiving, Easter and Christmas meals and no one left the house hungry. She was a top of the line pie baker. Her greatest joy in life came from the antics of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren most of which antics she taught them herself. Her sense of humor and practical jokes knew no bounds. She was a loyal Steelers fan and an outstanding card player.
This page is not long enough to expound on what a wonderful loving person Mom was. She was the glue that bound the family together.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
I see myself as a huge fiery comet, a shooting star. Everyone stops, points up and gasps “Oh look at that!”. Then whosh, and I’m gone and they’ll never see anything like it ever again... and they won’t be able to forget me — ever. We never will. God speed Mom until we meet again.