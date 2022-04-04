Nancy D. Troutman, 80, of Herndon, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
She was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Hegins Township, a daughter of the late Neva and Gurney Coleman.
She was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Klingerstown, Den Mother of the Klingerstown Cub Scout Troop, Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher and served on the Church Council for many years. Nancy was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Daniel (Alicia) Troutman, Michael (Penny) Troutman; two granddaughters, Nichole (Josh) Hicks, Meghan Daniels; two grandsons, Gatlyn (Lilya) Troutman, Gavin Troutman; great-grandchildren, Kai Hicks, Quinn, Everly, and Clay Daniels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Troutman in 2011, whom she was married to on July 9, 1966; brothers, Charles, Robert and Donald Coleman; sisters, Arlene Otto and Eleanor Miller.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Klingerstown. Funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Klingerstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Klingerstown.
James A. Reed Funeral Home, Pillow is in charge of the arrangements.