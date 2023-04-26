Nancy E. Dyer, 90, wife of the late Edwin "Jack" Dyer, passed to meet her husband, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, with her family by her side.
Born to the late David P. Eyer and Mary A. (Boyer) Eyer, Nancy grew up in Sunbury, Pa., graduating from the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. Nancy and Jack lived in Norristown, Lancaster and Levittown, Pa., Wilmington, Del., Framingham, Mass., Ramsey, NJ and Enfield, Conn. Along the way they met many close friends that they carried with them through their lives.
Nancy worked as a nurse in Pennsylvania, as an office assistant for Dr. Charles Idelson in Framingham, Mass., and then for Sir Speedy Printing in Mahwah, NJ.
Nancy was involved in her church and volunteered in many groups and committees. One of her greatest joys was the prayer shawl group. Her church family was always very important to her. She enjoyed traveling and visited China, Israel, Germany, England and much of the United States.
Nancy was famous for helping a turtle cross the road, making the front page of the Middlesex News. Her nickname became TurtleNan.
Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Shirley McCreary.
She is survived by her sister, Janet Bartman; two children, Bonnie D. LaMondia and her husband James LaMondia, and Edwin J. Dyer Jr. and his wife MaryJane of Mashpee, Mass. She also leaves four grandchildren, Jeffery LaMondia, Patrick LaMondia, Meghan Mangsen, Ethan Dyer; as well as two great-grandchildren, Adalyn Dyer and Piper Mangsen.
Calling hours will be held Friday, April 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082. Nancy's Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11.
She will be lovingly laid to rest with her husband in Northumberland Memorial Park, Shamokin, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Nancy by giving to the Hazardville United Methodist Elevator Fund in Nancy's name.
To share a memory with Nancy's family, please visit us at www.leetestevens.com