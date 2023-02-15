Nancy E. Tomlinson, 85, of Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Tomlinson; and her beloved son, Jim Tomlinson, whom she cherished until her passing.
Born in Sunbury on Feb. 26, 1937, she was one of seven children of the late Frank and Jennie (Carrie) DePhillips who were immigrants from Vasto, Italy.
Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Sunbury High School. She worked for Mary MacIntosh, Brush Industries and most recently as a Foster Grandparent for Shikellamy Area School District. She loved helping with Mrs. Stettler’s second grade classes at the Priestley Elementary School.
She enjoyed lunching with her friends to catch up and stay in touch. Nancy was an avid reader and loved to watch football, especially Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She recently got “on line” to connect with family around the country and with family in Australia.
She is survived by her “adopted” daughter, Terri (Mike) Connelly and grandson Peirce (Ellie Herman) Connelly; Dave (Barb) Leffler and granddaughter Tricia (Doug) Klinger and great-grandson Danny Klinger. She is also survived by three brothers, Jim (Mary Ruth) DePhillips of Florida, Gene DePhillips of Sunbury, and David DePhillips of Florida, as well as her many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews from her siblings.
In addition to her husband and son, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Sam, John, Frank and Pat DePhillips; and two sisters, Katherine Markel and Mary Snyder.
Following Nancy’s wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
