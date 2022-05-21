Nancy E. Troup, 74, Sunbury

Nancy E. Troup, 74, of 901 Court St., Sunbury, passed away May 19, 2022, in Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Nancy was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Robert and Audrey Smith Reeder. On Feb. 4, 1967, she married Charles A. Troup Sr.
She was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, Nancy was a waitress at Varias restaurant in Sunbury for more than 20 years. She enjoyed reading, bingo, TV, looking at family pictures and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles A. Troup Jr. and Angela; two daughters and one son-in-law, Angela Whipple and Jennifer and Juan Ruiz; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Ann Troup
Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury
Friends and family may visit Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park.