Nancy G. Steckel, 86, Winfield

Nancy G. Steckel of Winfield went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Nancy Steckel was born on Aug. 22, 1935, in Shamokin, Pa. She was the eldest daughter of Robert Lester Reitz and Mary Kathryn (Robison) Reitz. Siblings include Carole Ferrick and Jim of Alexandria, Va., and Susan Lednar of Fairport, N.Y. In July of 1957, Nancy married the late Kenneth J. Steckel. They were married for 64 years. Their children include: Shari L. Weston and John of Winfield, Christopher L. Steckel and Vanessa of York, and Kathi S. Whitley and Lamonte of Albrightsville; grandchildren are Aaron M. Weston of Winfield, Joshua A. Weston and Elise of Philadelphia, Isaac P. Weston, and Rachel E. Weston of Winfield, Christian A. Steckel, Adrian K. Steckel, and Mika S. Steckel all of York, Alexis L. Green of Pueblo, CO, Braedon W. Green of Albrightsville; and great-grandchildren, Mylo L. Green and Matteo A. Brown of Pueblo; and there are also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She played a significant role alongside her husband throughout his 34 years of church ministry by assisting in the office, leading Junior Church, and playing the organ and piano, among countless other responsibilities.
She enjoyed doing many crafts including: crocheting, knitting, puzzles, reading, and gardening, just to name a few.
There will be a memorial service for Nancy held in conjunction with one for her late husband, Rev. Kenneth J. Steckel, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg.