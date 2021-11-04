Our dearly departed mother, Nancy Irene Bolig, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Nancy was born on Oct. 28, 1925, to the late Harry S. Gearhart and Bernadine Shaffer Gearhart. She married the love of her life, Robert M. Bolig, on July 27, 1947. Together they raised their four children, Karen, Joan, Thomas and Pete.
In 1959 the family moved to Tonawanda, NY. Nancy went to work for New York Telephone in 1963. She retired as an Assistant Manager in 1983.
Nancy’s husband, Robert Bolig, passed away in 1999. He is buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Selinsgrove, Pa. In 2000 Nancy moved back to Pennsylvania to be near her two sisters and other relatives. While there she enjoyed spending time with family and her classmates from the Sunbury High School Class of 1943. She also enjoyed volunteering at Sunbury Memorial Hospital and working with the Susquehanna Garden Club and St. Matthews Lutheran Church Women’s Group.
In 2005, Nancy moved to Warner Robins, Ga. to be near her daughters. In Georgia, she became an associate member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating in the Robins Air Force Base Officers’ Wives Club and the Centerville Senior Citizens Club. Nancy also was a willing volunteer at Robins Air Force Base Museum of Aviation.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her five siblings, Edna Weir, Earl Gearhart, Mary Kelly, Glenn Gearhart and Janet Gavason.
Surviving are her four children, Karen Bolig of Phoenix, Ariz., Joan Brown (George) of Perry, Ga., Thomas Bolig (Lonie) of Sonoma, Calif., and Pete Bolig (Angela) of N. Augusta, SC. Nancy had eight loving grandchildren, Aaron Stevens of San Antonio, Texas, Tamara Taylor (Neil) of Phoenix, Ariz., Tanya Trent (Amy) of Monroe, Ga., Robert Brown (Sara) of Charlotte, NC, Adam Ramsay of Lancaster, NY, Alexandra Rudisell of Cincinnati, Ohio, Victoria Fox (Trevor) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Katie Bolig of Columbus, Ohio.
Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren, Jake Webster-Jones, Griffin, Everson and Eli Taylor, Josie and Campbelle Stevens, Daniel and Sophie Brown and Cameron Rudisell. Nancy was also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2 with Vicar Mindelle Bartholomew officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Expressions of sympathy and flowers will be accepted, or donations may be given in memory of Nancy to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 68, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory in Warner Robins, Ga. and V.L. Seebold Funeral Home in Selinsgrove, Pa. have the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.