Nancy I. Bolig, 96, of Warner Robins, Georgia, passed away there, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Harry S. and Bernadine (Shaffer) Gearhart.
She was married to Robert M. Bolig who preceded her in death. She had been a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Shamokin Dam.
Surviving are two daughters, Joan (George IV) Brown of Perry, Ga. and Karen (Jerry) Browning, of Phoenix, Ariz.; two sons, Thomas (Lorrie) Bolig of Sonoma, Calif. and Henry (Deborah) Bolig of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and two sisters, Edna Weir and Mary Kelly, both of Sunbury.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Bolig; a sister, Janet Bolig; and a brother-in-law, Earl Bolig.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2 with Vicar Mindelle Bartholomew officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.