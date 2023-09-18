Nancy J. Craven, 85, of Milton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Center.
A native of Union County, she was born June 9, 1938, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Merrill and Helen (Wirth) Kaufman.
She was an avid collector of milk glass, apples, Boyd’s Bears, and gnomes. She loved and cared unconditionally for four generations of family.
She is survived by five children, Bonnie (William) Shultz, Bruce (Brenda) Craven, Michael (Tricia) Craven, Kathy Craven (Frank Lotito), Douglas (Tammy) Craven; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kimberly, Amy, Melissa, Krista, Brandon, Ethan, Keaton, Christy, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Madison, Andrew, Alex, Nathan, Emily, Lucas, Dahlia, Grant, Clark, Cecelia, Lilah, Riley, Austin, Bailey, Abeline, Blakely, Lincoln, Rosalina; and a great-great-grandson, Milo.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mark A. Craven; and four siblings, Helen Robinson, Sonny Kaufman, Donald Kaufman and George Kaufman.
A Celebration of Life will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.