Nancy J. Deeben, 92, of North Beach, Maryland, and formerly of Sunbury, Pa., died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law.
Nancy was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late Charles T. and Cora M. (Dinger) Reed. On Oct. 24, 1954, she married Paul E. Deeben of Trevorton, who preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2005.
Nancy attended Shamokin schools until her senior year of high school. She always had a passion for art, but the practicalities of the time dictated that she follow the commercial curriculum to prepare for a job after school, rather than the academic track to attend college. So, she left school at 16 and went to work at Schroyer's Dress Company in Shamokin, where she became a floor lady and sample maker by age 19. Nancy worked for Schroyer's, in between having children, until the early 1970s at both the Shamokin and Selinsgrove plants. She later returned to work for David Schoyer Dress in the late 1980s. Later in life Nancy also worked for a time at the Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington, and Blough Wagner in Elysburg, until she retired in 1992. She was a lifelong member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union.
Nancy grew up in St. John's Reformed (UCC) Church in Shamokin. After her marriage she attended the former Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church at Plum Creek, Rockefeller Township, and was a charter member of United Lutheran Church, Wolf's Crossroads, for more than 50 years. After relocating to Maryland, she attended Grace Lutheran Church in Bowie.
Nancy loved to sew and was well known for making clothing for her family, nieces and nephews at Christmas. She excelled at constructing homemade Halloween costumes according to the crazy ideas and precise specifications of her children. Nancy also enjoyed quilting. And, she was an excellent baker, known for making a mean Shoo Fly cake.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, James C. and Joyce Deeben of RR1 Shamokin, Frederick P. Deeben of Arlington, Va., and John P. and Wendy Deeben of North Beach, Md.; three grandchildren, Adam J. Deeben and spouse Schylar, Amanda M. Keefer and spouse Caleb, and Benjamin J. Deeben; and one great-grandson, Carson J. Deeben, as well as nine nieces and nephews.
An only child, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and beloved grandfather, Ralph Reed, who lived with the family for many years.
Family and friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, at the United Lutheran Church, RR4, Sunbury, where the funeral will be held at 11:30 with the Rev. Andrew Weaver presiding.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Funeral arrangements are by Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD 20715. Please view and sign family guestbook at www.beallfuneral.com.