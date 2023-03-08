Nancy Jane Heimbach 79, of Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Sunbury Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born July 28, 1943, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Clark.
She retired as a custodian from the YMCA in Sunbury.
Nancy enjoyed spending time watching Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler football games, watching American Idol, playing bingo, and doing word search puzzles.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Shrader and husband Chris, and Heidi Luke and boyfriend Jim; one son, Frank Heimbach and girlfriend Cammey; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a sister, Beverly Reeve and husband Allen; and two brothers, John Clark and wife Deb, and Joe Clark.
The family would like to thank the caring staff and residents at Sunbury Skilled and Rehabilitation Center for their friendships with Nancy and wonderful care while she was there.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kristina Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In honor of Nancy being a dedicated Penn State fan, wearing blue and white attire is encouraged.