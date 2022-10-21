Nancy Jane Messersmith, 76, of Danville, went peacefully to be with her Lord, Wednesday evening, Oct. 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A native of California, she was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Artesia, a daughter of the late John W. and Harriet (Derr) Robison. She was married to Dwight D. Messersmith on Sept. 17, 1971, and her death breaks a marital union of 51 years.
Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1964 where she was on the volleyball team, National Honor Society and the Library Club. She was a graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing with a certificate as a registered nurse.
In her youth she attained the rank of Curve Bar Girl Scout, sang in the Bloomsburg Presbyterian Church choir, was a member of the Columbia County 4-H Horse and Pony Club, the Susquehanna Valley Horse Corral, and was an ASA "Pinkie" at the Bloomsburg Hospital.
She was a 10-plus year EMT with the Danville Ambulance Association, founder and head of the Liberty Township Quick Response Squad for a number of years, was the first woman president of the Liberty Township Fire Company where she served as treasurer, and second woman for such a title in Montour County.
She was a licensed real estate salesperson. She loved trains and electric trains, was a lifelong lover of animals. She was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Aphasia Center Support Group, was a 20-plus year survivor of cancer, and was recognized by Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital for participating in Nurses Health Study for more than 30 years.
Nancy was founder of Cedar Hollow Trotters for the 21st Century.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Brian (Becky) Messersmith and Jason (Jill) Messersmith, both of Danville; four grandchildren, Samuel, Gavin, Jake and Ryan; and two sisters, Louise (Bill) Jones of Millville and Deborah Wilson, of Florida.
Friends and relatives will be received at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial will follow in the Mooresburg United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.