Nancy Jean Winters, 82, of Lewisburg, joined our Lord in Heaven on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at Twin Hills Memorial Park in Muncy at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Refreshments will be available afterwards at her daughter’s home in Lewisburg.
Nancy was born to Russell and Geraldine Getz and lived most of her life in Williamsport, then lately in Lewisburg.
She is survived by her children, Linda Rodgers (Win), Bill Winters II (Penny), and Tammy Winters (Jim Leitzel); her grandchildren, Buzz Hill, Bill Winters III (Shell), Trevor Winters (Kaelyn), and Brianna Winters; and great-grandchildren, Madison Hill, Bailey Winters, Bill Winters IV, Aspyn Winters, Wyatt Winters, and Donnie Cielinski.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Russell and Donald Getz; sister, Debbie Chapman; son, Robert Russell Winters; and her grandsons, Alex Ross and Brandon Fedder.
Nancy received her bachelor’s degree in sociology/psychology from Lycoming College and went to work for the PA County Department of Public Welfare in the Lycoming County Assistance Office in Williamsport. She was proud to be the first person in her family to go to college, setting a great example for other family members.
Nancy was a woman of great integrity and faith. She was a wonderful mother to her four children, who she raised by herself. Nancy loved to read, cook, quilt, travel, and visit her extended family in Pennsylvania, New York, and Georgia.
She was dedicated to helping others, contributing money to many charities (including World Vision, St. Jude, building a well in an undeveloped area in Africa, yearly gifts to LAHS for student recognition, etc.). She also made many meals to share with others. Her family members will continue to make her amazing baked hamburgers, real Italian rigatoni, and many other recipes.
Nancy was warmly regarded by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed. Her kindness and support will be especially missed by those who called her Mom, Gram, Mimi, and Aunt Nancy.
Kisses to heaven from Tammy, Bill, Linda — and their entire families.