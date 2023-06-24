Nancy Jane Wolf, 88, of Port Trevorton, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She was the wife of the late Pastor Sherman A. Wolf, who preceded her in death on March 7, 2005.
Nancy was born at home on Nov. 11, 1934, in Sunbury. She was the daughter of the late William and Esther (Trego) Fertig.
She retired from Groce’s Silk Mill, Selinsgrove.
Nancy enjoyed shopping, cooking, and flower gardening.
She is survived by her four children, Debra Wolf, Craig (Donna) Wolf, Chris Wolf, and Scott (Lisa) Wolf; five grandchildren Heather (Bo) Kerlin, Ryan Wolf, Kaitlyn (Blake) Zechman, Keanan Wolf and his fiancée Julia Varela and Kasey Wolf; two great-granddaughters Charlotte and Sophia, and nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers Robert Fertig and Howard Fertig and a sister Pauline Schrader.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Witmer’s United Methodist Church, 350 Witmer Road, Port Trevorton, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Kermit Schrader officiating.
Burial will be in Witmer’s Memorial Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
Arrangements by the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.