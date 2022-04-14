Nancy L. Beatty, 83, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 10, 1938, in Seneca, New York.
On Nov. 12, 1954, Nancy married Donald Ray Beatty Sr. who preceded her in death Nov. 7, 2002.
Nancy was an integral part of her husband's military career, making a home for her family wherever they were stationed. She prided herself on the great care she gave to her family.
Nancy had worked as a seamstress and as a nurse’s assistant in her early years. She cared for her family most. She was a member of Daniel's United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed sewing, traveling with her husband in the motorhome, her trips to Florida, and nature in general. Nancy had a way of welcoming anyone into her home and making them feel like they could talk to her about anything and almost always they did. A gentle and loving mother, she always had kind and loving words for her family. Even the smallest of gestures she treated like gems.
She is survived by her children, Connie Beatty of Selinsgrove, Karen Valdivia and her husband Steven of Port Richey, Fla., Donald Beatty Jr. of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Mallissa Weaver of Kreamer; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Virginia Snow of Jamestown, N.Y. and Emmie Spaulding of Frewsburg, NY; and her brother, Don Peru of Jamestown, NY.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Farley; two great-great-grandchildren, Kinslee Shrawder and Grayson Weaver; and a sister, Cheryl Barber.
A viewing will be held Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc, 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Rev. Richard Vonneida officiating and Rev. Jason Vonneida assisting.
Burial will immediately follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.