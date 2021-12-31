Nancy Lea Beck, 76, of 2913 State Route 304, Winfield, entered into rest Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Union Township, a daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Edinger) Lepley. On July 13, 1963, in Lewisburg, she married Lee William Beck, who preceded her in death June 20, 2007.
Nancy attended Lewisburg school district, and God's Missionary Churches.
Nancy was employed at Walnut Acres, Penns Creek, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and Furmano Foods, Northumberland. She was also a homemaker.
She enjoyed paint by numbers, crocheting, shopping, yard sales and spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy was deeply loved and will be missed dearly by her family.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Joseph W. and Michelle Beck of Milton; four daughters and one son-in-law, Debbie L. Beck, Teresa E. Beck, Susie J. Beck, all of Winfield, and Janet L. and Faron R. Hollenbach of Milton; three grandchildren, Emma E. Hollenbach, Faron Ethan Hollenbach, and Evan Hollenbach; and numerous brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Due to COVID, funeral services will be conducted privately.
Burial will be in Dry Valley Cemetery, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.