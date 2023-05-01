Nancy L. Conrad, 78, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in the emergency room at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born July 13, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Ira L. and Grace (Shively) Houtz. She was married to Melvin P. Conrad who preceded her in death on April 17, 2021.
Nancy had been employed as a seamstress at area garment factories including Beaver Manufacturing, Kratzerville; Blough Wagner Manufacturing, Middleburg, and HiLi Corporation, Penns Creek.
She attended St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Beavertown. Nancy was a faithful contributor to Wounded Warriors and the Middleburg Ambulance Service.
She enjoyed doing word searches, reading, sewing, and doing needlepoint. She found her greatest joy in her grandchildren and she always recognized family member’s birthdays.
Surviving are a daughter, Tammy (Keith) Houtz; two sons, Mike (Monique) Houtz and Kevin (Katrina) Conrad; seven stepchildren, Ken (Kay) Conrad, Ron (Cindy) Conrad, Galen (Nancy) Conrad, Terry (Nancy) Conrad, Bruce Conrad, Marilyn (Steven) Tayvinsky, and Candy Swope; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous stepgrand-, great-grand-, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Donald Houtz; a grandson, Mike Houtz; and two stepgrandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11.
Burial will be in Lincoln Chapel Church Cemetery, Millmont.