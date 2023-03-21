Nancy L. Danowsky, 85, formerly of Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023.
Born in Black Run on Nov. 12, 1937, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Baker) Lilley. She was married to Charles Danowsky and together they celebrated 57 years of marriage until his death in 2013.
Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Lewisburg High School and had retired from Lewisburg United Methodist Nursing Home in 1998.
In earlier years she enjoyed bowling, living on her farm, and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Kathy Rein and her husband James of West Milton, and Lori Hummel and her husband Gregory of Lewisburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Ann Danowsky of Bossier City, La.; seven grandchildren, Corey Danowsky and his wife Kelcie, Kelly Young and her husband Nathan, Jason Danowsky, Charlie Danowsky, Stewart Danowsky, Eric Hummel and his wife Kate, and Emily Hummel and her husband Benjamin Higgins; two great-grandchildren, Zeplyn Danowsky and Eliza Danowsky; and seven sisters.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Danowsky, four brothers and three sisters.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
