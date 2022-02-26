Nancy L. Good, 84, Port Trevorton

Nancy L. Good, 84, formerly of Verdilla Road, Port Trevorton, passed away peacefully Feb. 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sunbury.
Nancy was born March 20, 1937, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Bardell) Berkheimer. On June 20, 1984, she married Roy S. Good who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2021.
Nancy attended Lantz Emmanuel Church in Sunbury.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, crafts, which she generously shared with family, the Sound of Music and word searches. However, Nancy's greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially the corn roasts and camping.
Nancy is survived by 10 children, Cale Clark (Angie), Lottie Kerstetter (Brian), Tammy (Dutch), Tim Clark, Nancy, Barbara (Mark), Judy Dyer (Brian), Cathy (Larry) Kreitzer, Rosie Piper (Gary), James Good (Brenda); one sister, Barbara Gavason (Harry); one sister-in-law, Idona Berkheimer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles (Berky); one sister, Betty, and two grandsons.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home from 10 a.m.-noon. The funeral service and interment in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland will be private.
Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Lantz Emmanuel Church, 1445 Brush Valley Road, Sunbury, PA, 17801.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.