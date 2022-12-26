Nancy L. Hartman, of Spring Mills, passed from this life Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Wynwood House in Centre Hall after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. She was 68.
Born June 27, 1954, in Bellefonte, Nancy was a daughter of the late Charles R. Hartman and Doris A. Hartman of Centre Hall. She was a 1972 graduate of Penns Valley High School and then went on to attend Lock Haven University, graduating in 1976 with a degree in Elementary Education.
Nancy was employed as a second-grade teacher in the Penns Valley Area School District for 30 years. She was also a Tupperware director for 30 years. Nancy was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Centre Hall where she had taught Sunday school and held various offices through the years. She was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed reading, collecting Kennedy memorabilia, vacationing with the Ream cousins at the beach in Delaware, attending Grange Fair and yearly college reunions around the country. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed time spent with her family.
In addition to her mother Doris, Nancy is survived by one brother, Neven C. Hartman of Aaronsburg, along with numerous cousins and close friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim followed by the funeral service at noon. Nancy will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Millheim. Contributions in memory of Nancy may be given to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or online at cancer.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.