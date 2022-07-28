Nancy Lou Hunsinger (Stock), 67, of Danville, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022.
She was born Feb. 19, 1955, in Sunbury.
Nancy graduated from Shikellamy Area High School in 1973 and went on to earn her bachelor of pharmacy degree from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. After working for Weis Markets as a pharmacist in Sunbury and Lewisburg, and later as the Director of Professional Services in Pharmacy, she retired in 2019.
She enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, cross stitch and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Eric Hunsinger of Danville; her mother, Lore Degenstein of Selinsgrove; two brothers, Marlin Stock of Orwigsburg and Steve Stock and his wife Yvonne of Shamokin Dam; and two nieces, Stefanie Flynn and Rebecca Stock.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local library.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 in the Grand Ballroom at Pine Barn Inn, 43 Pine Barn Place, Danville PA, 17821.
Burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send condolences to BradyFuneralHome.com.