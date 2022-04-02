Nancy L. Maurer, 85, Carlisle

Nancy Laura Maurer, 85, of Carlisle entered into rest on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.
Born on July 28, 1936, in Selinsgrove, Nancy was a daughter of the late Elmer and Arla (Hummel) Herman. On Dec. 31, 1955, she married Richard D. Maurer, who survives
Nancy was a homemaker. Earlier in life she worked at the former Milton Shoe Factory and Cumberland County Middle School as a cafeteria worker.
She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and traveling to the beach each year with family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Debra L. Schley of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, David Schley, Amanda Barbour, Corey Gibney, Courtney Feaser; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Herman of Milton, and a son-in-law, Butch Gibney of New Bloomfield.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dena Gibney; son, Wayne Maurer, and sister, Joyce Klusman.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with the Rev. Paul L. Kampa officiating.
Interment will be in the New Berlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy`s memory may be sent to Shriners Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.