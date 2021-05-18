Nancy L. Mensch, 82, of Milton, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the Mansion, Sunbury.
Born in Lewisburg on Feb. 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Arlene (Dauberman) Rice. She was married to Nevin Mensch Jr. for 17 years until his death in 2017.
Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Lewisburg High School and had worked for the Colonial Crest Restaurant, Mench Trucking and was a florist for a few years.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary, both in Milton.
She is survived by a son, Timothy Egger and his wife Janet of Grand Rapids, Michigan; three stepsons, Nevin Mensch III, Christopher Mensch and Blaine Mensch, all of Milton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl Rice Jr. of Winfield; two sisters, Sandy Aikey of Lewisburg and Catherine Day of Lewisburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Bingeman.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev Gary Schaeffer officiating.
Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.