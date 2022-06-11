Nancy L. Ritzman, Lewisburg

Nancy L. Ritzman of Lewisburg became a resident of Heaven on June 10, 2022. (But our homeland is in heaven where our Savior the Lord Jesus Christ is … Philippians 3:20, The Living Bible.)
She was born in Pennsylvania, married her high school sweetheart, E. Roland Ritzman, who preceded her July 2016. They celebrated 67 years of marriage.
She graduated from Coal Township High School and worked for a year at Shroyer’s Dress Factory. She entered nurses training at Jefferson Medical College Philadelphia in the Cadet Nursing Corps Program. After graduation, she fulfilled her military obligation by working in Veterans’ Hospitals in Butler, and Chicago, Illinois. For over three decades, she pursued her career as a nurse in hospitals in Washington, D.C., N.Y. and finally in Abington, where she retired as a clinical leader in the Emergency Department.
Nancy was actively involved for many years in the churches she attended. She was a skilled cook, baker, and seamstress. In her earlier years, she liked to hike, bike and travel.
She is survived by her daughter, Rolanda Ritzman and her husband Gary Kendall, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ammon and Blanche; a brother, Delbert and his wife Pearl; a sister, Thelma and her husband Ralph; a brother, John, and sister Trula Mae Albin and brother-in-law, Hal.
She lived a long, good life, A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Friends and relatives will be received at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home Lewisburg, Monday afternoon from 1:30 until 2:30 when the funeral will begin.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington at the family’s convenience. Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the American Red Cross.
Wearing of masks will be required.