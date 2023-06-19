Nancy L. Snyder, 79, of McClure, passed away on Saturday, June 17, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.
She was born August 27, 1943 in Lewistown, a daughter of the late George and Alma (Harshbarger) Gilbert. On June 17, 1961, she married Russell R. Snyder who survives.
Nancy was a graduate of West Snyder High School with the class of 1961.
In addition to her husband Russell of 62 years, Nancy is survived by three daughters, Kathy Yetter, Jamie (Darryl) Rarich, and Kelly Snyder; two grandsons, Eric Stahl and Nicholas Derr; one sister, Linda (Dan) Hassinger; brother-in-law, Randy (Sis) Snyder.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Gilbert.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 p.m. in McClure Union Cemetery with Rev. Kathy Mercado officiating.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.