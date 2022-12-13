Nancy L. Straub, 82, Milton Dec 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Nancy L. Straub, 82, of Milton, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Milton Nursing & Rehab Center.Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary and service details go to www.DaleRanck.com Tags Care Dale Ranck Cremation Work Arrangement Funeral Service Nancy L. Straub Rehab Center Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints