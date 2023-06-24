Nancy L. Ulsh, 84, Port Trevorton

Nancy Lou Ritchey Ulsh, 84, of Port Trevorton, passed into the loving arms of her
Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 23, 2023, with her family by her side at Nottingham Village.
Nancy was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Windber, Pa., a daughter of the late Grace Brubaker Ritchey and Dean B. Ritchey. On June 16, 1956, she married the love of her life, Merle F. Ulsh, Jr., who survives. Nancy’s passing breaks a marital union of 67 years filled with much love, adventure, laughter, celebration and joy.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, David Ritchey; sister, Lois Ritchey Crownover, and son, Gregory Ulsh.
Nancy is survived by two sisters, Kathy Ritchey Arnold and husband Delbert of Chambersburg, Pa., and Deanna Ritchey Newman who resides in California; sister-in-law, Noriko Ritchey of Winter Garden, Fla.; three sons and daughters-in-law, surviving wife of Gregory, Natalie Gilson Ulsh of Selinsgrove, Timothy Ulsh of
Sunbury, Eric and Susan (Koehler) Ulsh of Port Trevorton, and Scott and Shannon (Smith) Ulsh of Marysville; and two daughters of her late sister Lois, Debra Crownover Gilgore and husband Rick of Lancaster, Pa., and Leslie Crownover Schlosser and husband David of Lititz, Pa. Further surviving are eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who will lovingly remember her as their “NanNan.”
Nancy had many accomplishments in her life, but she would say her best role was that of loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A 1955 Selinsgrove Area High School graduate, Nancy was an accomplished businesswoman and civic leader over the course of her 84 years. She partnered with her husband, Merle, as owners of Ulsh Home Appliance Center and Nancy Ulsh Vending, receiving several industry salesmanship awards over the years. She
also served in several leadership positions of the PA Rural Letter Carriers Association, PRLCA, Auxiliary, being named PRLCA Auxiliary member of the year in 1991 for her leadership and fundraising efforts.
A lifelong member of Grace, and then Hope UMC, in Port Trevorton, she served in many leadership and outreach roles, as well as being an active member with Keystone Walk to Emmaus and PA Marriage Encounter.
Services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main Street, Port Trevorton, Pa. Visitation will occur, Wednesday, June 28, from 7-9 p.m., and Thursday, June 29, from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 with Pastor David Keyworth officiating.
Private interment will occur at the Brubaker/Ulsh Family Cemetery in Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
Arrangements by George P. Garman Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. Visit garmanfh.com to leave online condolences.