Nancy L. Van Kirk, 88, Mechanicsburg

Nancy L. Van Kirk, 88, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bethany Village.
Born Sept. 22, 1931, in Northumberland, she was a daughter of the late James J. and Stella Mae (Ford) Snyder. On June 29, 1952, she married Wayne B. Van Kirk who preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2019, after 67 years of marriage.
Nancy was a graduate of Northumberland High School Class of 1949. Nancy was a former employee of the Mechanicsburg School District. She was a dedicated wife and mother always providing for her family. Her interests included baking, cooking, arts and crafts and watching her sons play sports. Nancy and Wayne traveled extensively throughout the country and together spent a number of years being “Winter Texans.”
Nancy is survived by her two sons, James Van Kirk and wife Pamela and Frederick Van Kirk, all of Mechanicsburg; a sister, Irene Boyer of Camp Hill; a granddaughter, Christine Croce and husband Matt, and her great-grandchildren, Margot, Henri and Max.
She was preceded in death by her husband and four siblings, Carol Moyer, Edward, Charles and James Snyder.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of the Bethany Village Colonial Heights Neighborhood for their care, compassion and attentiveness given to Nancy.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future when restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA, 18603, to benefit the Wayne and Nancy Van Kirk Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are by the Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.