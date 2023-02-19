Nancy L. Watkins, 86, a guest at Emmanuel Nursing Center, Danville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Emmanuel.
She was born July 18, 1936, in Hummels Wharf, a daughter of the late Forrest and Carrie Mae (Lepley) Kessler.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy VanKirk of Riverside; a son, Steven Watkins of Montoursville; seven grandchildren, Shelby, Daryl, Jenny, Tracy, Stefany, Amie and Allison, and 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John and his wife Jane Kessler of Kreamer, and Randy Kessler and his significant other Rosalie of Sunbury; and two sisters, Shirley Mitterling of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Charlotte and her husband Charles Andrews of Paxtonville. Nancy is also survived by her beloved feline, "Smokie."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved spouse of 62 years, William I. Watkins, in 2016; a son, Richard Allen Watkins, in 1981, a daughter-in-law, Debra Watkins, in 2013, and four siblings.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville, with Melissa Swartzlander officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the time of funeral services.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
The family will provide flowers.
For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821, in her memory.
The family of Nancy Watkins wishes to thank the staff of Emmanuel and Commonwealth Hospice of Berwick for their compassionate loving care.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home of Danville. Please send online condolences to: BradyFuneralHome.com.