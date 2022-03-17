Nancy Louise Wise, 69, of Lewisburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 14, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Danville, a daughter of the late Peter P. and Ellen M. (Lichty) Gripp. On Aug. 6, 1977, she married William Thomas Wise, who passed away unexpectedly on the same day at home.
She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School and graduated from Line Mountain High School.
Nancy was a homemaker. Later in life she worked as the activities director at RiverWoods Nursing Home.
Nancy enjoyed baking, cooking, decorating for the holidays, playing cards and checkers, and playing ball and swimming with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters, Tiffany Greeney and companion Calvin Renard of Mifflinburg, Rosalee Wise and companion Matthew Obley of Shaler Township, Pa., Tina Noel and husband Michael DeLong of Beavertown; two grandchildren, Alyssa C. Greeney of Mifflinburg, Owen Wise DeLong of Beavertown; two great-grandchildren, Makhi S. Myles, Maddox O. Myles; two sisters, Linda and husband Gordon Young of Dornsife, Patricia Purcell of Virginia. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and extended family, as well as her beloved dog, Jack.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 21, at Adamo’s Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. A luncheon will follow with details provided at the viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be sent to SPCA in Danville.
To share in Nancy’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.