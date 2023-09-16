Nancy L. Witmer, 94, Sunbury

Nancy L. Witmer, 94, of Shikellamy Avenue, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at her home.
Nancy was born April 3, 1929 in Shamokin Dam, a daughter of the late C. Leonard and Emma C. (Walker) Brouse. On July 29, 1950, she married T. Clayton Witmer, who preceded her in death in 2018.
She was a 1947 graduate of Northumberland High School.
Nancy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Northumberland.
When her children were young, she enjoyed being at home with them as well as she loved cooking, baking, sewing, knitting and canning. She also worked for Bon Ton for over 20 years as a sales associate and greatly enjoyed working with the public.
Nancy also enjoyed camping, flying and board games with her family, especially Qwirkle.
Nancy is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda L. Balliet, Debbie A. and Shane Hays, Brenda M. and John Perrotto; grandchildren Matthew Balliet, Aimee Boyer, Ryan Hays, and Bethany Schantz; great-grandchildren Kyler, Carter, Caden and Kieran Balliet, McKenzie and Madisyn Boyer, Maxton, Rilynn and Callen Hays, Emma and Reagan Schantz, and sisters Emmie Foust and Jeannette Gebhart.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law Harry Balliet, five brothers and one sister.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, where the funeral service will follow at 10: 30 a.m. with Pastor Preston G. Atkinson officiating.
Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Rd., Northumberland, PA, 17857.
Arrangements are being handled by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.