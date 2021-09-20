Nancy Lou Mielke, 86, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born March 6, 1935, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Herbert and Alda (Badger) Wirth. On Dec. 30, 1976, she married Charles T. Mielke, who preceded her in death Jan. 26, 2000.
Nancy was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She was employed at Huntington Throwing Mills, Mifflinburg.
Nancy enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Harold and Melody Heimbach of Millmont, and Barry Heimbach of Muncy; two daughters and one son-in-law, Tina and Randy Musser of Millmont, and Donna Heimbach of West Milton; two stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, Thomas and Elizabeth Mielke, and Charles “Ted” and Donna Mielke; one stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Lynn and William Bracker; five grandchildren, Tonia and her husband Jeremy Witmer, Trina Heimbach, Traci and her husband Norell Smith, Nichole and her husband Thomas Diehl, and Bradley and his wife Cassidy Heimbach; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dolores and Robert Mayer of Millmont, and Kathleen and Charles Pursell of Penns Creek; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Gordon, Herbert, Lionel, and Gary; and four sisters, June Hoffman, Edna Swallwell, Helen Long, and Marion Sauers.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Allen Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
