Nancy Mae (Prye) Aumiller, 72, of Milroy, passed away at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Locust Grove Retirement Village, Mifflin.
She was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Milroy, a daughter of the late Harold David Prye and Mabel Luella (Rhoades) Wiser. On May 28, 1971, she married Richard Elwood Aumiller, who resides at their home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Nancy, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Kish Valley Grace Brethren Church, 99 Taylor Dr., Reedsville, beginning at 4 p.m. A meal will follow at 5 p.m. in the church social hall.
Please RSVP by text or voice message to Dick at 717-994-7863, no later than Monday, Nov. 7, with the number of people that will be attending the meal.