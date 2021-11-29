Nancy M. (Hoffheins) Brenner, 94, of Selinsgrove, formerly of York, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at RiverWoods in Lewisburg. She was the loving wife of Roy A. Brenner, and together they shared more than 65 years of marriage.
She was born Oct. 12, 1927, in York, a daughter of the late Harry C. and Frances A. (Gross) Hoffheins.
Nancy graduated in 1945 from William Penn Senior High School in York and was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church in York.
In addition to her husband, Roy, she is survived by her daughters, Rebecca “Beckie” Stahlnecker and her husband Thomas of Selinsgrove, and Karen Winship and her husband Bryan of Ocean View, Del.; three grandchildren, James “J.J.” Anthony and his wife Kara of Pittston, and Sadie Wylie and her husband Timothy, and Benjamin Winship, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Ella Anthony and Ewan Wylie.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 with her pastor, Rev. Brian McClinton officiating. Due to COVID-19, if you plan to attend the viewing or service, masks will be required.
Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406.
To share memories of Nancy, please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com