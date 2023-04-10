Nancy M. (Witmer) Hoke, 81, of Freeburg, entered eternal rest Friday, April 7, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Nancy was born Feb. 16, 1942, in Freeburg, a daughter of the late Stanley and Beulah (Dreese) Witmer. On Dec. 27, 1958, she married the love of her life, soulmate, and lifelong companion, Donald C. Hoke. Donald and Nancy (affectionately named “Queenie” by Donald) shared 64 beautiful years of marriage and constant companionship.
Nancy was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Freeburg. Earlier in life, she retired from Phillips Industry.
Her husband and her family were always first in her life, and her love for them was unconditional. Nancy enjoyed every moment she spent with her family, and especially time with all of them at their family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; three daughters, Brenda (Wayde) Walter, Donna (Francis) Dressler, and Lisa (John) Reichenbach; grandchildren, Emily, Nathan, Rachel, Erica, and Brook; great-grandsons, Reece, Ben, Ronan, Maddox, and Little John; brother, Lee Witmer; sister, Loretta Mengle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Thelma (Carl) Inch; sister-in-law, Florence Witmer; and brother-in-law, Leroy Mengle.
A visitation with family will be held Wednesday, April 12, from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Church Street, Freeburg, with Pastor Dave Dressler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Nancy be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, c/o Lisa Neff, PO Box 186, Freeburg, PA 17827, or the Freeburg Fire Company, 15 E. Market St., Freeburg, PA 17827.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853. Visit garmanfh.com.