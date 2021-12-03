Nancy P. Leisenring, 75, of Winfield, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she was a patient since Nov. 17, 2021.
Nancy was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Winfield, a daughter of the late David S. and Margaret M. (Brown) Dreese.
Nancy was a supervisor at Bucknell University until she retired.
She was married in 1963, in Winfield, to Barry Leisenring who preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2017.
Nancy attended Lewisburg High School and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Dry Valley Church.
Surviving are two children, Eric and wife Della of Winfield and Beth and husband Rob Aikey of Lewisburg; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, James and Willard Dreese, both of Winfield; and one sister, June Bowersox of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty; and one brother, William.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in Nancy's memory may be given to the donor's favorite charity.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.