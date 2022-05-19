Nancy S. Feeney, 90, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Oct. 6, 1931, in Middleburg, Pa., to Ira Raymond and Essie Bell Swartzlander. On June 13, 1963, she married John Isaac Feeney in Rockland, Md.
She was a retired accounting specialist of over twenty years at Sequist Closures of Mukwanago, Wisc., and a resident of Crystal Lake, Ill., from 1970 to 1994. Previously she served as a longtime employee of the Bell Telephone Company in Sunbury, Pa.
Surviving is her son Scott Feeney of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her godson, Craig Dorman of Mifflinburg, Pa.; and nephew Ralph Bailets, Philadelphia, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband John Feeney.
Private funeral services will be held for family members on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Zweier Funeral Home in Sunbury, Pa., with Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating. Nancy will be laid to rest in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.