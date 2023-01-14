Nancy Wottrich, 66, New Milford

On Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Nancy Wottrich, at the young age of 66, completed her journey on this earth.
Nancy was born July 26, 1956, in Lewisburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Paul F. and Jacqueline (Ohle) Wottrich. She graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 1974, then onto Dickenson College where she received a degree in Psychology in 1978. She received a master's degree in Environmental Education from Antioch University in New England in 1986 and worked at a number of nature centers throughout her career, including serving as an educator at Salt Spring State Park. During the summer she worked as an instructor for National Audubon Society at their Youth Education Camp at Hog Island on the coast of Maine.
Nancy was a founding board member of the Pennsylvania Alliance for Environment Education and served on the Stewardship Committee at the Woodbourne Sanctuary, in Dimock, Pa. Her many natural history classes and outings with Montrose Adult School over the years were very popular.
In 1987, she married Bruce McNaught and raised two children, Anna and Evan. Throughout these years, they cherished moments spent as a family and embraced the beauty of the natural world. From road trips across our country to countless seasons in The White Mountains of New Hampshire and time spent at the pond on their property in Susquehanna County, her heartbeat was the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce McNaught; daughter, Anna McNaught and husband James Bonanno; son, Evan McNaught and fiancée Christine Migliore; and sister, Patricia McNeal and husband Edward McNeal. Her brother, Jonathan Wottrich, predeceased her.
Services will be Feb.11, 2023, 2 p.m. at the Solebury Friends Meeting, New Hope, PA 18938.
In lieu of flowers, donations came be made to the Honey Hollow Environmental Education Center, 2877 Creamer Rd, New Hope, PA 18938